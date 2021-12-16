IMF has been briefed about Lebanon's financial sector losses - local media

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been briefed about the losses that Lebanon has acknowledged in its financial sector and is reviewing them, Lebanese media quoted the fund's director of communications, Gerry Rice, as saying on Thursday.

Lebanese officials have agreed that losses in the country's financial sector amount to between $68 billion and $69 billion, Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh al-Shami told Reuters on Tuesday.

