Mondli Gungubele welcomes new National Planning Commission members

“[The Commission] is expected to provide thought leadership, evidence-based advice, foresight and futuristic planning as well as sustainable solutions that inspire and guide the national development trajectory,” said Minister Gungubele on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:10 IST
Mondli Gungubele welcomes new National Planning Commission members
The Commissioners, who will serve on a part-time basis for a term of five years, will be supported by a full time Secretariat under the leadership of Dr Kefiloe Masiteng who is the Acting Secretary of Planning.  Image Credit: Twitter (@GovernmentZA)
Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele has welcomed the newly appointed members of the third National Planning Commission (NPC).

The Minister was accompanied by Deputy Ministers in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya and Pinky Kekana.

The NPC Commissioners were appointed by President Ramaphosa in terms of the revised Green Paper: National Planning Commission of 2010 to serve as an independent advisory body and think-tank. The third NPC will be led by Minister Gungubele as the Chairperson and Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, as Deputy Chairperson.

"[The Commission] is expected to provide thought leadership, evidence-based advice, foresight and futuristic planning as well as sustainable solutions that inspire and guide the national development trajectory," said Minister Gungubele on Wednesday.

The Presidency said the third NPC is mandated to:

Lead the development of a strategy for a post COVID-19 economy and society to deal with the country's triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality by 2030.

Support strong leadership that will be required to mobilize society to promote the acceleration in implementing the National Development Plan (NDP) towards 2030.

Assist in forging a conversation among key stakeholders, leading to effective and impactful social compacts on a number of key issues facing the country.

Advise on key issues such as food security, water security, energy choices, economic development, the economy's structure, social cohesion, education, health, 4IR, public transport, industrial development, spatial planning and climate change.

Undertake research and building a body of evidence on critical matters for long term planning and development of South Africa. Strengthen the use of evidence and the quality of empirical data, generated from impact assessments for national planning.

Monitor, review and assess progress in achieving the NDP.

Provide evidence-based advice on futuristic national planning and foresight scenario planning to implement the plan towards 2030 better.

Contribute to the development of international partnerships and networks on national planning.

The Commissioners are:

Dr Tshilidzi Madzivhandila

Prof Julian Douglas May

Prof Mark Swilling

Ms Nikiwe Bikitsha

Dr Sibusiso Mkwanazi

Mr Ravindra Ravi Naidoo

Prof Mohammed Jahed

Dr Yaccob Abba Omar

Dr Morne Mostert

Ms Lebohang Liepollo Pheko

Dr Tshepo Feela

Ms Tanya Cohen

Dr Guy Lamb

Prof Mashupye Maserumule

Prof Hangwelani Magidimisha-Chipungu

Ms Pearl Pillay

Ms Sue Bannister

Dr Ntuthuko Bhengu

Dr Pulane Molokwane

Dr Siphamandla Zondi

Dr Phakama Ntshongwana

Ms Mollo Makhiba

Dr Boitumelo Ramatsetse

Ms Phumzile Chifunyise

Ms Mary Metcalfe

Ms Joanne Yawitch

The Commissioners, who will serve on a part-time basis for a term of five years, will be supported by a full time Secretariat under the leadership of Dr Kefiloe Masiteng who is the Acting Secretary of Planning.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

