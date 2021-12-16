NIA conducts searches in J-K; arrests 1 in terrorism conspiracy case
The NIA on Thursday conducted searches at four locations in Sopore and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested a man in connection with a terrorism conspiracy case, an official said.
Irfan Tariq Antoo, a resident of Sopore's Kral Tang, was arrested, the official of the premier investigation agency said.
The case relates to the conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir, and other major cities, including Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front and People Against Fascist Forces, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.
The NIA registered the case in October and initiated investigation. It has arrested 28 persons in the case till now.
Antoo is a terror associate or over ground worker of a proscribed terrorist organisation and has been providing logistical and material support to terrorists, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.
