Faridabad teen found dead in Aravali forest area

A 14-year-old boy was found dead with his head crushed on Thursday in the Aravali forest area, police here said. The victim was identified as Shyam of Pravatiya colony in Faridabad, they said. According to police, Shyam, who was missing since December 13, was found dead with his hands and legs tied. Police has nabbed an auto-rickshaw driver, whose auto Shyam was last seen boarding.

Dabua Police Station SHO Mahender Pathak said a friend of the victim and his father are the prime suspects in the matter. Loknath, the victim’s father, a labourer by profession, said his son was a class 8 student and Gaurav, one of his friends, had taken him from home on December 13, the day he went missing. “This friend of my son is also missing with his family since the same day. I suspect my son's murder was planned,” Loknath said, according to police. Pathak said the victim’s body was handed over to his kin after post mortem and raids are being conducted to identify the culprits.

