Missionaries kidnapped in October by Haitian gang have been released: police
A group of Canadian and American missionaries who were kidnapped in October by a gang in Haiti have been released, police spokesman Garry Desrosiers told Reuters on Thursday. The group of hostages, which originally numbered 17 people, traveled to the Caribbean nation on a trip organized by Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries and was abducted by a gang known as 400 Mawozo after visiting an orphanage.
A group of Canadian and American missionaries who were kidnapped in October by a gang in Haiti have been released, police spokesman Garry Desrosiers told Reuters on Thursday.
The group of hostages, which originally numbered 17 people, traveled to the Caribbean nation on a trip organized by Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries and was abducted by a gang known as 400 Mawozo after visiting an orphanage. Five of the hostages had already been released in recent weeks.
The leader of gang had said he was seeking $1 million per person in ransom. Christian Aid Ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian-American NGO to launch virtual exhibition of assistive technology
Hunger in Latin America and the Caribbean increase by 30 percent in one year
GM venture to build North American battery chemical plant
American fund TFCC buys 46 pc stake in Chennai-based Ramcharan Co for $4.14 bln
Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting