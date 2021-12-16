Left Menu

Shaurya Chakra awardee killing: NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 3 KLF terrorists

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:33 IST
Shaurya Chakra awardee killing: NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 3 KLF terrorists
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against three Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) terrorists in connection with the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab's Tarn Taran, an official said.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed against Navpreet Singh and Harbhinder Singh of Tarn Taran and Gurwinder Singh of Gurdaspur, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case relates to the killing of Comrade Sandhu at his residence-cum-school in Tarn Taran's Bhikhiwind in October last year, the NIA official said.

The NIA had re-registered the case in January and a charge sheet was earlier filed against eight accused.

The three terrorists against whom the charge sheet was filed on Thursday were involved in conducting reconnaissance of the target and organising logistics and shelter for the shooters, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation against foreign-based Khalistani entities continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

