Fake call centre busted in Delhi, 7 arrested on cheating charges: Police

The Delhi Police has busted a fake call centre here and arrested seven persons for allegedly cheating over 150 people on the pretext of providing them jobs, officials said on Thursday.

Hemant Kohli, the alleged mastermind behind the fake call centre, and his six tele-callers operating from a building in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar have been arrested in the case, they said.

The matter came to light after a woman approached the police and lodged a complaint, the police officials said.

The woman said she had uploaded her resume for a teacher's job on a website and also received a call from a recruiter conveying that her resume has been selected, they said.

Later, as directed, the woman tried to pay Rs 100 for online registration on the fake website link provided by the accused, but Rs 30,000 got deducted from her bank account immediately, the officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) R Sathiyasundaram said that a team of the cyber cell analysed the details of the caller’s mobile number, which was switched off.

The officer said that after analysing the accused’s credit card and bank details, the cell came to know that the accused withdrew the cash amount from different vendors who provide point of sale card swiping service. The bank accounts were opened on fake addresses, the DCP said. The fake call centre in Tilak Nagar was owned by Kohli (29) and operated by his six other employees, including women, the officials said.

Elaborating on the modus operandi, the DCP said that ''Hemant being the mastermind created a fake website in the name of schools and other reputed companies. Then he used to send fake payment links to targeted persons who were looking for job and apply for the same at the fake link provided.'' ''He arranged the bank accounts, sim cards, data and fake website while his colleagues made calls to the targets as per the data provided them,'' Sathiyasundaram added. Eight calling devices, two laptops and four bank debit cards have been recovered, the police officials said.

