737 MAX crash relatives ask court to rescind Boeing criminal prosecution immunity
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
Families of victims of the two 737 MAX crashes on Thursday said the U.S. Justice Department violated their rights when it struck a deferred prosecution agreement with Boeing in January.
Relatives filed a motion arguing the United States Government "lied and violated their rights through a secret process." They have asked a U.S. judge to declare that the order violated victims’ families rights to rescind Boeing's immunity from criminal prosecution that was part of a $2.5 billion agreement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Justice Department
- Boeing
- U.S.
Advertisement