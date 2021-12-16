Left Menu

Powers of Governor will not be diminished, says Maha minister after change in VC appointment process

Following the Maharashtra Cabinet decision to reduce the governor's role in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, state Cabinet Minister Uday Samant on Thursday said that the powers of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will not be diminished.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:50 IST
Powers of Governor will not be diminished, says Maha minister after change in VC appointment process
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Uday Samant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the Maharashtra Cabinet decision to reduce the governor's role in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, state Cabinet Minister Uday Samant on Thursday said that the powers of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will not be diminished.

Addressing reporters today, Samant said, "It is natural to be criticised. As expected, some people are against it. We are going to follow the Central government guidelines. The powers of the governor will not be diminished. He is going to appoint the Vice-Chancellor. The process will be transparent."

The state cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to amend the university act to change the appointment process of the vice chancellors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021