Palestinians detect first cases of Omicron variant
Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:51 IST
The Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday that it had identified the first cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in territory under its jurisdiction in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Three cases were detected, and all were individuals who had recently returned to the West Bank from abroad, health ministry spokesman Kamal Al-Shakhrah said in a statement.
