Palestinians detect first cases of Omicron variant

The Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday that it had identified the first cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in territory under its jurisdiction in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Three cases were detected, and all were individuals who had recently returned to the West Bank from abroad, health ministry spokesman Kamal Al-Shakhrah said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)