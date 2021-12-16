Tajik foreign minister to visit to India from Dec 18-20, hold bilateral talks with Jaishankar

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin will be on a three-day official visit here beginning Saturday during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit of the foreign minister of Tajikistan will sustain the momentum of high-level exchanges and further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Muhriddin will meet Jaishankar on December 18.

The two ministers will discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest and undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation, the MEA said.

Minister Sirojiddin is also expected to meet other dignitaries during his visit, it said.

There has been an active exchange of visits between both sides during the year, it noted.

Jaishankar has visited Tajikistan thrice this year -- for a bilateral visit as well as for participating in the 'Heart of Asia' Conference in March, for the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in June, and for the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit in September.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Tajikistan in June for SCO meetings.

From the Tajik side, the secretary of the Security Council visited India in February and again in November for the Regional Security Dialogue.

Separately, the MEA said it will be organising the second Atal Bihari Vajpayee Lecture on December 24.

The lecture will be delivered by Dr Michael Fullilove, executive director of the Lowy Institute of Australia.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will preside over the event. The lecture will be on ''Australia, India and the Indo-Pacific: The need for strategic imagination''.

This is the second edition of this lecture series that was instituted in memory of former prime minister and external affairs minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

