Left Menu

Don't send notice to parents of couple registering under marriages act: Delhi govt to officers

The Delhi government has asked its officials to refrain from sending notices to the parental address of couples getting registered under the Special Marriages Act, warning stern action in case of violation.The direction comes in the wake of such a notice issued by a sub-divisional magistrate last year being challenged in the High Court.The Delhi High Court in an order in 2009 had issued directions regarding solemnisation of marriage under Chapter II of the Special Marriage Act, 1954.The court had specifically directed that no notice should be sent to the residence of the parties concerned or their parents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:19 IST
Don't send notice to parents of couple registering under marriages act: Delhi govt to officers
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has asked its officials to refrain from sending notices to the parental address of couples getting registered under the Special Marriages Act, warning stern action in case of violation.

The direction comes in the wake of such a notice issued by a sub-divisional magistrate last year being challenged in the High Court.

The Delhi High Court in an order in 2009 had issued directions regarding solemnisation of marriage under Chapter II of the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

The court had specifically directed that no notice should be sent to the residence of the parties concerned or their parents. The marriage officer or the registrar of marriages could display the notice on the office notice board.

The revenue department order issued on December 10 stated that the court order was earlier communicated to all deputy commissioners with a request to issue appropriate directions to the concerned registrar of marriages under their jurisdiction for strict adherence.

In August this year, a contempt petition was filed in the Delhi High Court against the notice issued by the SDM to the parents of the couple being registered under the Special Marriages Act.

The notice led to the woman being restrained indoors by her parents forcing her partner to file a habeas corpus plea in the court.

“To ensure that the High Court order is complied (with) in letter and spirit, I am directed to convey to all concerned officers (DMs/ADMs/SDMs) and Revenue staff engaged in solemnisation of marriage to strictly follow the directions of the High Court in totality without fail,'' stated the order issued by SDM of Headquarters of Revenue department. Any violation of the direction will attract stern action against the erring officers under the relevant rules, it warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021