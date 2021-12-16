Left Menu

Hyderabad police commissioner inaugurates 60 CCTV cameras in Afzalgunj

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar inaugurated 60 CCTV cameras installed in Hyderabad's Afzalgunj area with the help of the community under the Nenu Saitham program.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:25 IST
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar (file/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar inaugurated 60 CCTV cameras installed in Hyderabad's Afzalgunj area with the help of the community under the Nenu Saitham program. While addressing a gathering, the commissioner said, "Sixty CCTV cameras were installed with the help of community commitment within the Afzalgunj police station limits."

"The crime rate has been reduced by setting up cameras in the city and they can solve more cases easily," Kumar said. "Hyderabad has 16,000 police personnel and there are 5,000 traffic junctions in the city. It is not possible to deploy police at all junctions. With the help of CCTV cameras, cases can be solved quickly," he said.

"Each CCTV camera is equivalent to 100 policemen," Kumar said. While emphasising their importance, he said, "The cost of the investigation with CCTV cameras has also been greatly reduced." Under the Nenu Saitham program, the Commissioner requested people to come forward to help set up more cameras. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

