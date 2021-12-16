Left Menu

Vice-Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan assumes charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command

Vice-Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, AVSM NM assumed charge as Chief of Staff (CoS) of the Eastern Naval Command on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:27 IST
Vice-Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan. (Photo/@PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Vice-Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, AVSM NM assumed charge as Chief of Staff (CoS) of the Eastern Naval Command on Thursday. "Vice Adm Sanjay Vatsayan, AVSM NM assumed charge as Chief of Staff of the #EasternNavalCommand on 16 Dec 21. He is an alumnus of the prestigious NDA Khadakwasla, DSSC Wellington, Naval War College, Mumbai & National Defence College, New Delhi (1/4) @SpokespersonMoD @indiannavy," said a tweet from Defence PRO, Visakhapatnam.

As per another tweet from Defence PRO, Visakhapatnam, he has commanded an Indian Coast Guard Inshore Patrol Vessel, missile vessels Vibhuti and Nashak, the guided-missile corvette Kuthar and has also been the commissioning CO of the indigenously constructed state-of-the-art stealth frigate Sahyadri. "His important staff assignments include Joint Director of Personnel, Director of Personnel (Policy), Director Naval Plans (Perspective Planning), and Principal Director Naval Plans at IHQ MoD(Navy)(3/4)," added another tweet from Defence PRO, Visakhapatnam.

On promotion to the Flag Rank on February 18, he was appointed as the ACNS (Policy & Plans) at IHQ MoD (Navy) and later he commanded the Eastern Fleet. He was Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of the NDA before assuming charge as the CoS, ENC, on promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral. (ANI)

