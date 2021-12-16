Wreath-laying ceremony held in Hyderabad as a part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Army Parade Ground, Secunderabad in Hyderabad on Thursday as a part of nationwide celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The occasion was a spectacular success, with the presence of the military band and high ranked officers and soldiers attired in full ceremonial dress adorning glittering medals depicting their various achievements in the service of the nation while paying their due homage to the bravehearts, their brethren in uniform who laid their lives in defending the country.

A wreath-laying ceremony was also organised at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad where wreaths were laid by 1971 war veterans of Golconda. The sequence of events started with a lot of fanfare and laying of wreaths by the junior-most soldier followed by various other senior officers of the station. Finally, the wreath was laid by Brigadier Abhijit Chandra, Sena Medal, Station Commander, HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area who was the Chief Guest for the occasion.

A run/walk of 1971 war veterans was organised by 1 EME Centre at Secunderabad and Artillery Centre at Golconda, Hyderabad. This event was a nostalgic get together for all the war veterans and also motivated the present generation who took inspiration from the bravery and achievements through the hardship of the veterans. Band Display was conducted by Artillery Centre at Tank Bund, Hyderabad in the evening to commemorate the event. The people of Hyderabad graced the event in large numbers. They paid immense respect to the 1971 war veterans and fallen soldiers and took inspiration to contribute to nation-building.

Children of Army Public Schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas also participated in the celebrations wherein painting competitions were organised on the theme of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. Blankets for the homeless and needy were also distributed by the President, Cantonment Board & Chief Executive Officer of Secunderabad Cantonment at Balamrai Pump House. All the events were conducted under Covid protocols.

The country proudly celebrates its emphatic victory over Pakistan as "Vijay Diwas" on 16 December every year since 1971. On this day in the year 1971, independent India achieved a decisive victory over East Pakistan, in a war that the Indian Armed Forces planned, executed and carried out with precision leading to the capture of over 93,000 prisoners, ultimately resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh. (ANI)

