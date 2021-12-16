Left Menu

Witness in double murder case shot dead in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:30 IST
Witness in double murder case shot dead in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A bullet-riddled body of a 60-year-old man, who was a witness in a double murder case, was found near a farmland in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said the deceased has been identified as Prem Singh, a resident of Girdharpur village, under Badalpur police station limits.

The local police were alerted around 5 pm that a man has been found lying unconscious near Vinayak Enclave, he said, adding that he was immediately rushed to a hospital and his family was contacted.

“During inquiry, it came to light that in the past, he has been a witness to a double murder case. He had suffered injuries in the double murder case in which all the accused were arrested and are still in jail,” DCP Chander said.

“At the hospital today, doctors found bullet injuries to Singh, who did not survive,” the officer said, adding that an investigation has been launched in the case.

The police also found that Singh was returning in the afternoon from his farms, where he was playing cards with some locals, according to officials.

The police said they are looking for video footages from the area and have roped in forensic experts to find a way ahead in the case as further legal proceedings were being carried out. PTI KIS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021