Left Menu

Rohini court explosion: Sources say several suspects identified

The Delhi Police Special Cell has identified several suspects in connection with the low-intensity explosion inside the Rohini district court here earlier this month, source said on Thursday.The explosion that took place inside the courtroom no. 102 on December 9 injured one person.Police sources said the Special Cell investigators have identified several suspects in the case, but refused to divulge further details.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:42 IST
Rohini court explosion: Sources say several suspects identified
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Special Cell has identified several suspects in connection with the low-intensity explosion inside the Rohini district court here earlier this month, source said on Thursday.

The explosion that took place inside the courtroom no. 102 on December 9 injured one person.

Police sources said the Special Cell investigators have identified several suspects in the case, but refused to divulge further details. Further investigation in the matter is underway, they added.

The explosion took place months after jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead by two men, who were dressed as lawyers, inside a Rohini courtroom on September 24. Police in retaliatory fire killed the assailants who were from the rival Tillu gang.

Sources had said that the powder recovered from the spot seems to be ammonium nitrate. It has been handed over to the NSG which will ascertain the further details regarding the substance. Prima facie, it appears that the explosive was planted in a tiffin inside a laptop bag. Battery parts have also been recovered. It seems like a battery was set up for the explosion, sources had said.

Court officials had said that there are around 75 cameras on the Rohini court premises. However, there is no camera at the corridor and inside courtroom number 102 where the incident happened. The cameras are installed at the main gates, court hall area and the police post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021