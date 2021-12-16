50 years of '71 war victory: Gulzar's recital, performance by military bands mark culmination of celebrations

A recital by poet Gulzar of an ode to the bravery of Indian Armed forces written by him and a light and sound show on India's decisive victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war leading to the birth of Bangladesh marked the culmination of its golden jubilee year celebration at the iconic Victoria Memorial Hall here on Thursday.

Guests at the scintillating event were also treated to songs by Sonu Nigam and Papon and performance of the symphonic military band of the Eastern Command. Three military and two jazz bands featuring 76 musicians played patriotic and martial tunes.

Gulzar recited ''Mere Fauji - 50 years of 1971'', written by him to commemorate the golden jubilee of the victory, which was the largest military surrender after the second world war with the Indian Army along with Mukti Bahini (liberation warriors) liberating Bangladesh, the nation which was earlier known as East Pakistan, in a span of just 13 days.

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar was also present at the function, attended by war veterans, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt General Manoj Pande, other serving officers and personnel besides officials of the state and civil administration.

Praising the Armed Forces, Gulzar said, ''Aap hain to hum hai, aap hai to watan hai (If you are there, we are safe; if you are there, the country is safe).'' Earlier in the day, martyrs of the 1971 war were remembered in a memorial service at the Fort William, headquarters of the Eastern Command, on the occasion of 50th Vijay Diwas celebrations.

Wreaths were laid by war veterans, next of kin of those who fought for the country, Army commanders of the three services and Lt General Manoj Pande.

As buglers sounded the 'Last Post' and 'Rouse' from the rampart behind the magnificent edifice of the memorial at Fort William, the headquarters of the Army's Eastern Command, participants observed two minutes' silence to pay homage to all those who died in the fight.

Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshall (retd) Arup Raha, Lt General (retd) J R Mukerji and Lt General (retd) Praveen Bakshi were among the retired officers who paid floral tributes at the Vijay Smarak. Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra was also present at the event.

To commemorate the glorious victory of 1971, the year 2021 was marked as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' (golden jubilee year), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lighting the Victory Flame on December 16, 2020, to mark the beginning of the celebrations.

Various events were organised by the Eastern Command at many locations in West Bengal and all northeastern states throughout the year, a Defence official said.

'Swarnim Vijay Gatha' was organised on the premises of the Victoria Memorial Hall to mark the culmination of the celebrations, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)