PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:53 IST
Maha: MLA lodges FIR over obscene video call, blackmail attempt
Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve has lodged a criminal case at Dahisar police station here claiming that an unidentified person tried to extort money from him using a morphed video, police said on Thursday.

Surve, legislator from suburban Magathane, said in his complaint that he received a video call from an unidentified number last month. When he took it, he saw a woman performing obscene actions and immediately ended the call.

Later, a person calling from the same number sent him a morphed video and demanded Rs 5,000, threatening to make the video viral he did not pay.

After Surve approached Dahisar police station earlier this month, an FIR was registered under various IPC sections including 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Information Technology Act.

Further probe is on, an official said.

