As farmers vacate protest sites, traffic resumes at Singhu border

After the suspension of the year-long farmers' protest, traffic movement for both light and heavy vehicles started at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) on Thursday as farmers vacated the protest site. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had laid siege to the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders in November 2020 to demand the repeal of the three farm laws, which were finally withdrawn in the Winter Session of Parliament earlier this month.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws. However, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha the umbrella body under which the farmers had banded together on November 9 announced the suspension of their year-long agitation after they received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and immediate withdrawal of cases against them.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had said that all farmers will be leaving the protest sites by December 15 and will hold a review meeting on January 15. "If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation," the SKM had said in its statement.

Earlier on December 12, the authorities started removing barricades placed at the protest sites in Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border. (ANI)

