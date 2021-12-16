Delhi court frames charges against 10 men for creating fear among Hindu community

A Delhi court has ordered to frame charges against ten men who it observed are a part of the unlawful assembly formed with an aim to create fear and panic in the minds of the people belonging to the Hindu community. Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat said that the material on record prima facie discloses that the accused were the members of an unlawful assembly which had been formed with the objective to create fear and panic amongst the people belonging to the Hindu Community and to threaten them to leave the country.

The court has ordered to frame charges against Mohd Shahnawaz, Mohd Shoaib, Shahrukh, Rashid, Azad, Ashraf Ali, Parvez, Md Faisal, Rashid alias Monu and Mohd Tahir. "The material on record also discloses the commission of offences of rioting, looting and setting ablaze the workshop of the complainant by the accused, " the court said.

"Undoubtedly, if the evidence collected during the course of investigation as annexed with the chargesheet remains unrebutted, the conviction of the accused is reasonably possible," the court added. In a further statement, the court noted "there is no escape from the conclusion at this stage that the accused were members of unlawful assembly which resorted to vandalization, rioting etc. and in the process robbed and set ablaze the workshop belonging to the complainant's son. No case for their discharge is made out."

The court held that sections 147/148/436/452/454/392/427 along with section 149 of IPC are liable to be framed against all the accused. The case of the prosecution was that the accused person constituted an unlawful assembly on February 25, 2020, in furtherance to the object of the assembly, they resorted to violence and looted as well as set ablaze the properties belonging to members of the Hindu community. (ANI)