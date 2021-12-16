DGP identifies focus areas for Odisha Police

The Odisha Police listed containing narcotic trafficking, eliminating left-wing extremism, ensuring safety for women and children besides increased use of scientific evidence as thrust areas for improving the performance of the force. The priorities of the Odisha Police were enumerated by the Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay who will retire on December 31. He was addressing the inaugural session of the 63rd senior police officers' annual conference.

S K Bansal, who will take over as Odisha DGP, also attended the conference through virtual mode.

Noting that the impact of left-wing extremism (LWE) has significantly reduced in the state due to proactive measures along with developmental activities, Abhay said, priority should be given to completely contain the Maoist menace in the remaining areas.

“Controlling organised crime, combating narcotics trafficking, confiscation of traffickers property, preventing offences against women and children, improvement in conviction rate and increased use of scientific evidence (operationalisation of district forensic science laboratory in each district), are also the matters to be taken care of in the coming days,” Abhay said.

The DGP also said that Odisha Police has won the first prize for the implementation of the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project. The awards were announced by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Thursday. The ICJS is an initiative of the e-Committee of the Supreme Court to enable the seamless transfer of data and information among different arms of the criminal justice system. The DGP congratulated the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) and the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) for the achievement.

While highlighting achievements of the state police, Abhay said that reduction in the area and influence of LWE, particularly significant improvement in the cut-off area of Malkangiri, was a major success for the force. He said that the police have also achieved major success in taking strong action against narcotics trafficking, by making record seizures and confiscation of traffickers' property.

This apart, the law enforcers in the state have effectively taken strong action against organised crime, and maintained law and order, he said. Besides, Odisha Police also played a major role in the enforcement of COVID-19 norms with a human face and ensuring smooth transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen to different states.

He said the police have also made success in a drastic reduction in passport verification time, besides the service provided by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) during disasters, tracing missing children, execution of warrants, and digitisation of investigation process.

