Israel's environment ministry blocks oil pipeline deal with UAE- statement
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-12-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 23:57 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's Environmental Protection Ministry said on Thursday that it had succeeded in blocking a deal with partners from the United Arab Emirates to transport oil from the Gulf to Europe via an Israeli port city that houses a fragile coral reef.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Arab Emirates
- Gulf
- Israeli
- Europe
- Israel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Macron visits Gulf seeking arms deal, stronger regional role
France signs weapons mega-deal with UAE as Macron tours Gulf
France's Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop
UAE agrees to buy French warplanes as Macron visits Gulf
United Arab Emirates' contract for 80 Rafale planes will support 7,000 jobs in France