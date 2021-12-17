Left Menu

Bangladeshi arrests: Three 'human traffickers' nabbed in Bengal's Howrah

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 00:05 IST
Bangladeshi arrests: Three 'human traffickers' nabbed in Bengal's Howrah
  • Country:
  • India

Three alleged human traffickers have been arrested in West Bengal's Howrah in connection with the recent arrest of 20 Bangladeshis in Kolkata, police said on Thursday.

Twenty Bangladeshis were arrested by Kolkata Police accompanied by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police from a building in Gulshan Colony of Anandapur in the southeastern part of the metropolis on December 12 for illegally staying in India.

The three people, who were working in a shop on Grand Trunk Road in Howrah, were nabbed on Wednesday for their alleged links with the arrested Bangladeshis, an officer said.

Another person was arrested in the Sinthi area in north Kolkata after several Aadhaar cards were seized from his possession, for which he failed to give any satisfactory answer.

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether he has any connection with the arrested Bangladeshis or the human traffickers, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021