Bangladeshi arrests: Three 'human traffickers' nabbed in Bengal's Howrah

Three alleged human traffickers have been arrested in West Bengal's Howrah in connection with the recent arrest of 20 Bangladeshis in Kolkata, police said on Thursday.

Twenty Bangladeshis were arrested by Kolkata Police accompanied by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police from a building in Gulshan Colony of Anandapur in the southeastern part of the metropolis on December 12 for illegally staying in India.

The three people, who were working in a shop on Grand Trunk Road in Howrah, were nabbed on Wednesday for their alleged links with the arrested Bangladeshis, an officer said.

Another person was arrested in the Sinthi area in north Kolkata after several Aadhaar cards were seized from his possession, for which he failed to give any satisfactory answer.

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether he has any connection with the arrested Bangladeshis or the human traffickers, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)