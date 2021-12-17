Bangladesh visa application centre inaugurated in Kolkata

The first visa application centre of Bangladesh in Kolkata was virtually inaugurated by AK Abdul Momen, the foreign minister of that country, according to a statement. The centre is located in Salt Lake area near the city.

Bangladesh deputy high commissioner in Kolkata Toufique Hasan was also present at the programme. Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam during his recent visit to Kolkata had said that functions related to diplomacy and businesses are the main objectives of a diplomatic mission and visa services would be shifted from the deputy high commission office to another building.

