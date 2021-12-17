Left Menu

Man arrested for manipulating ATMs

A 26-year-old man was arrested on the charge of duping several banks after manipulating ATMs, police said on Thursday.The accused has been identified as Ajruddin, a resident of Mewat in Haryana.Several complaints were received by a bank that the ATM installed in Chandni Chowk did not disburse cash due to some technical error.During enquiry by the bank, it was found that the amount was taken by the customers, following which they approached police, a senior police officer said.During interrogation, it was found that the accused initially makes a transaction for withdrawing cash from an ATM.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on the charge of duping several banks after manipulating ATMs, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Ajruddin, a resident of Mewat in Haryana.

Several complaints were received by a bank that the ATM installed in Chandni Chowk did not disburse cash due to some technical error.

During enquiry by the bank, it was found that the amount was taken by the customers, following which they approached police, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused initially makes a transaction for withdrawing cash from an ATM. While the machine is dispatching cash, he holds the money inside the cover and keep it for around 10 to 15 seconds. Due to holding the cash in such a way, the machine starts showing error in dispatching the cash.

The accused used to take away the cash and later, make a complaint to the bank about non-disbursal of money, police said.

During enquiry by the bank, the ATM record shows the particular problem as cover not opened. Hence, the bank has to return the amount to the customer who made the complaint, they said.

On Saturday, Ajruddin again came to the ATM and was arrested.

One mobile phone, Rs 8,000 cash, 17 ATM cards and one blank cheque were recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

