U.S. adds 8 Chinese firms to investment restrictions list -Treasury website

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 00:17 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday added eight Chinese technology firms, including drone maker DJI Technology Co Ltd, to an investment blacklist, according to the department's website.

Treasury's move, which also added Megvii Technology Limited, Xiamen Meiya Pico Information Co Ltd and others to the list of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies," bars Americans from purchasing or selling certain publicly traded securities of the companies.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

