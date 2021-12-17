U.S. adds 8 Chinese firms to investment restrictions list -Treasury website
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 00:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday added eight Chinese technology firms, including drone maker DJI Technology Co Ltd, to an investment blacklist, according to the department's website.
Treasury's move, which also added Megvii Technology Limited, Xiamen Meiya Pico Information Co Ltd and others to the list of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies," bars Americans from purchasing or selling certain publicly traded securities of the companies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Treasury
- Americans
- Chinese
- The U.S. Treasury Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
REUTERS NEXT -Treasury's Yellen: Fed's job to avoid 'wage-price spiral'
REUTERS NEXT-U.S. Treasury's Yellen says ready to retire 'transitory' to describe inflation
U.S. restricts dealings related to Belarusian sovereign debt -Treasury website
REUTERS NEXT -Treasury's Yellen enjoying her job, has no plans to leave
BRIEF-U.S. Treasury releases semi-annual currency report, no country labeled a manipulator