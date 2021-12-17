Left Menu

Delhi Police adjudged 1st among major state police forces in implementation of CCTNS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 00:22 IST
Delhi Police adjudged 1st among major state police forces in implementation of CCTNS
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police was awarded the first rank among major state police forces in the implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) on Thursday, officials said.

The announcement was made at an annual conference on good practices in CCTNS/ICJS (Inter-operable Criminal Justice System) organised by the National Crime Records Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs, they said.

''Delhi Police has been awarded 1st rank among all major states police in the implementation of CCTNS project,'' Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.

According to a statement issued by the PRO, Delhi Police stood first with an overall score of 98.6 per cent among the major states implementing the project.

It achieved 100 per cent data entry for registration of FIRs, arrest, property seizure, final reports and charge sheets.

Delhi has also achieved the third rank in ICJS implementation, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021