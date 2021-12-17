Left Menu

Israeli killed in shooting near West Bank settlement, military says

Israeli troops were searching for suspects in the incident, in which shots were fired at a car in an area north of the Palestinian city of Nablus, the military said. The person killed, a 20-year-old man, succumbed to gunshot wounds while being rushed to hospital, Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-12-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 00:43 IST
Israeli killed in shooting near West Bank settlement, military says
  • Country:
  • Israel

An Israeli man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting attack near a Jewish settler outpost in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, an Israeli military spokesman said. Israeli troops were searching for suspects in the incident, in which shots were fired at a car in an area north of the Palestinian city of Nablus, the military said.

The person killed, a 20-year-old man, succumbed to gunshot wounds while being rushed to hospital, Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said. The two injured Israelis had been struck by shards of glass and were lightly wounded, MDA added. Violence has simmered in the occupied West Bank, part of territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, since U.S.-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014. The Palestinians seek the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem for a future state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021