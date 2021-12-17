Israeli killed in shooting near West Bank settlement, military says

An Israeli man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting attack near a Jewish settler outpost in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, an Israeli military spokesman said. Israeli troops were searching for suspects in the incident, in which shots were fired at a car in an area north of the Palestinian city of Nablus, the military said.

The person killed, a 20-year-old man, succumbed to gunshot wounds while being rushed to hospital, Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said. The two injured Israelis had been struck by shards of glass and were lightly wounded, MDA added. Violence has simmered in the occupied West Bank, part of territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, since U.S.-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014. The Palestinians seek the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem for a future state.

