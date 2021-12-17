Israeli killed in shooting near West Bank settlement, military says
Israeli troops were searching for suspects in the incident, in which shots were fired at a car in an area north of the Palestinian city of Nablus, the military said. The person killed, a 20-year-old man, succumbed to gunshot wounds while being rushed to hospital, Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said.
- Country:
- Israel
An Israeli man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting attack near a Jewish settler outpost in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, an Israeli military spokesman said. Israeli troops were searching for suspects in the incident, in which shots were fired at a car in an area north of the Palestinian city of Nablus, the military said.
The person killed, a 20-year-old man, succumbed to gunshot wounds while being rushed to hospital, Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said. The two injured Israelis had been struck by shards of glass and were lightly wounded, MDA added. Violence has simmered in the occupied West Bank, part of territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, since U.S.-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014. The Palestinians seek the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem for a future state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- East Jerusalem
- Palestinians
- Palestinian
- Nablus
- West Bank
- Israelis
- Gaza
- Israeli
- Israel
- Jewish
ALSO READ
Christmas cheer at Gaza Catholic school as war damage repairs go on
Report: Israel failed to probe shootings at Gaza protests
Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint, Israel says
Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint: Israeli ministry
Israeli's Gantz immune from prosecution in Gaza bombing case -Dutch court