Air France-KLM head denies French state has played role in major Airbus order
Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 00:50 IST
Asked on the potential role the French state could have played to push for Air France-KLM's order of 100 Airbus jets, the carrier's CEO Ben Smith said that there was no pressure on the company to give an advantage to the French-German conglomerate over its U.S. rival Boeing.
"Our choice is solely dictated by the interest of the company", Smith was cited as saying by French paper Les Echos. The French government is the airline's main shareholder.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to extend transit mask mandate through mid-March -sources
REUTERS NEXT-U.S. could adjust timing of oil stockpile release if prices fall -official
U.S. House committee seeks contempt charge for Trump-era Justice Dept official
BRIEF-U.S. CDC Has Acknowledged That It Was Looking At Additional Potential Cases Of Omicron Variant, But Did Not Indicate How Many - Politico
U.S. House committee recommends contempt charge for Trump-era Justice Dept official