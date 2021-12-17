US Naval site in Italy locked down on report of shooting
PTI | Milan | Updated: 17-12-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 00:54 IST
- Country:
- Italy
A US Navy support site in Naples, Italy, was on put lockdown Thursday after reports of gunfire on the premises.
Base spokesman Lt Cmdr Matthew Comer said the Naples support site was put on lockdown around 6:25 pm (1725GMT) after “reports of audible gunfire”. The reports were still being verified.
There were no reports of wounded and no suspect has been identified.
The military installation also includes a school and residential housing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US Navy
- Italy
- Naples
- Matthew Comer
- Lt Cmdr
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Italy reports 72 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 16,806 new cases
Italy reports 74 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 17,030 new cases
Boy who survived gondola crash returns to Italy after custody battle
Odd News Roundup: Norway's 'threadbare' Christmas tree present underwhelms some in Britain; Conspiracy theories take root in Italy, survey shows and more
Conspiracy theories take root in Italy, survey shows