Houston medical examiner rules deaths at Travis Scott concert were accidental

Deaths at a Houston rap concert were accidental, according to a report issued Thursd by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, which conducted autopsies on the 10 victims.

A stampede of fans during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival killed 10 people and injured scores among some 50,000 who attended the concert.

