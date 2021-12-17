Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Travis Scott concert deaths due to accidental suffocation, medical examiner says

The 10 people who died in a stampede at rapper Travis Scott's concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last month accidentally suffocated, the Harris County medical examiner ruled on Thursday. The victims, aged 9 to 27 years old, died of compression asphyxia, the examiner's report concluded, essentially crushed to death in the crowd surrounding the stage. Another 300 people were injured among the audience of 50,000 people.

Workers sue tornado-hit Kentucky candle factory, say they were forced to stay

Workers at a Kentucky candle factory that was destroyed by a tornado last week have filed a lawsuit claiming supervisors threatened to fire employees who left work as the storm approached. The proposed class-action lawsuit filed Wednesday in Kentucky state court claims Mayfield Consumer Products barred 110 workers from leaving the premises even though it had more than three hours' notice before the tornado touched down.

Liquor distribution exec gets six weeks in prison in U.S. college scandal

The chief executive of a liquor distribution company was sentenced on Thursday to six weeks in prison for paying $575,000 to rig her son's college entrance exam and secure his admission to the University of Southern California as a fake football recruit. Marci Palatella, 66, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston to serve an additional six months of home confinement after admitting she participated in the vast fraud scheme at the center of the U.S. college admissions scandal.

Warrant issued for Alec Baldwin's phone over "Rust" shooting

A search warrant has been issued for actor Alec Baldwin's cellphone in the investigation of October's fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of his Western movie "Rust," court documents filed in the case showed Thursday. The search warrant and accompanying affidavit were filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court nearly two weeks after a New Mexico prosecutor overseeing the probe said some of the individuals who handled guns on the film set may face criminal charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins.

U.S. relaxes restriction on abortion pill, allows women to obtain by mail

The U.S. government on Thursday permanently eased some restrictions on a pill used to terminate early pregnancies, allowing the drug to be sent by mail rather than requiring it to be dispensed in person. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration comes as the right to obtain an abortion, established in the 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade, hangs in the balance.

U.S. House Jan. 6 probe subpoenas Trump associate linked to "alarming" document

The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot said on Thursday it had issued a subpoena for records and testimony from James P. "Phil" Waldron, a retired Army colonel who has backed former President Donald Trump's stolen election theories. According to widespread media reports, Waldron said he had briefed members of Congress on a PowerPoint presentation listing proposals for how to challenge Trump's defeat by President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Analysis: Jabs for jobs - U.S. vaccine mandates offer bargaining chip for worker rights

U.S. vaccine mandates are giving workers greater negotiating power, experts say, as the threat of strikes and collective action wins concessions for workers pummeled by the pandemic. They say that labor unions, already enjoying a resurgence of interest under a broader push for workers’ rights, can use the mandates to negotiate better working conditions for members as they prep for a post-pandemic economy.

Gun makers challenge New York law allowing lawsuits against industry

A group of gun manufacturers, distributors and retailers on Thursday filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a New York law that allows the state and people affected by gun violence to sue the industry. The National Shooting Sports Foundation and gun manufacturers, including Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Co, said in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Syracuse that the state was impermissibly trying to regulate out-of-state gun sales.

Biden signs bill raising U.S. debt limit into law - White House

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill raising the U.S. debt limit into law, the White House said in a statement, averting what would have been an unprecedented default. The U.S. Congress on Tuesday approved raising the federal government's borrowing authority by $2.5 trillion to about $31.4 trillion, sending the bill to Biden for his approval.

Trump ally Stone to invoke right against self-incrimination at Jan. 6 panel - lawyer

Longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone will invoke the constitutional protection against self-incrimination during an interview on Friday with the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Stone's lawyer said on Thursday. Stone's attorney, Grant Smith, said in an e-mail that his client will appear for a closed-door deposition before the House of Representatives committee on Friday but will not answer any questions, invoking his rights under the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

