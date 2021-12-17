Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Lucia Hiriart, widow of Chilean dictator Pinochet, dies aged 99

Lucia Hiriart, the widow of the late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, died on Thursday at the age of 99, her family said. Her death came three days before a polarized presidential election in Chile in which one of the candidates defends the legacy of the military regime.

In east Ukraine city, thoughts turn again to war

When war broke out seven years ago in eastern Ukraine, Hanna Teryanik volunteered with her husband and friends to transport wounded government troops to and from hospital. The soldiers fighting against Russian-backed separatists were a motley, ill-equipped bunch, recalled Teryanik, 45, who now works as a research scientist at a war museum in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Rights groups report wave of abuses against Tigrayans in Ethiopian region

Armed forces from Ethiopia's Amhara region have stepped up killings, mass detentions and expulsions of ethnic Tigrayans in neighbouring western Tigray, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday. Separately, Tigrayan television reported that air raids by the Ethiopian military on the town of Alamata, in southern Tigray, had killed 28 people. Reuters could not independently verify the report and telephone links to the area are down. Government and military spokespeople did not return messages seeking comment.

Exclusive: WTO chief says vaccine answer close, but facing effort to block it

The World Trade Organization is close to resolving a dispute over how to spread COVID-19 vaccines more widely and fairly, but facing an "orchestrated effort" to block a deal, the body's chief said on Thursday. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters she had held talks this month with trade ministers from India, South Africa, the European Union and the United States on how to break an impasse over the issue of intellectual property rights.

France halts British visitors, EU nations tighten borders as Omicron rises

France imposed travel restrictions on travellers from Britain on Thursday due to surging COVID-19 cases there, and several European countries also strengthened border controls on visitors from other EU states. Plans for Christmas celebrations in Europe and many countries across the globe have been thrown into disarray by the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant, which emerged in Hong Kong and Southern Africa last month.

Prominent Egyptian opposition activist's phone hacked - watchdog

The phone of a prominent Egyptian opposition figure in exile was hacked by two separate pieces of government-operated spyware, internet security watchdog Citizen Lab said on Thursday. It said the surveillance programmes used against Ayman Nour, a liberal politician and critic of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, were made by the Israeli NSO Group and a previously obscure Europe-based firm called Cytrox.

Ecuador commission to investigate prison violence-president

Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso on Thursday announced an expert commission to investigate and help end prison violence that has killed more than 300 people incarcerated in the country this year. Lasso, a conservative ex-banker, declared a state of emergency in the prison system in September, after 119 inmates died in violent confrontations at the Litoral penitentiary in coastal Guayaquil.

EU leaders agree on new sanctions with U.S. if Russia invades Ukraine

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday they would impose further economic sanctions on Russia - in tandem with the United States and Britain - if the Russian military invaded Ukraine, although they encouraged more diplomacy with Moscow. Baltic, central and eastern European states believe the bloc itself is also under assault from Russia on multiple fronts, with Lithuania citing a risk of possible Russian military strikes from Belarus, a close Russian ally.

Brazil's Bolsonaro wants names of vaccine-approving officials despite death threats

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he has asked for the names of health officials that had approved COVID-19 vaccines for children in Brazil, saying he planned to make their identities public despite previous death threats. In late October, Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, released a statement saying that five of its directors had received death threats over the possible approval of COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged between five and 11 years old. The agency granted such approval for the Pfizer shot on Thursday.

Iran nuclear talks due to pause on Friday, diplomats say

The remaining parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal plan to meet on Friday at 1300 GMT to adjourn talks on salvaging the deal, three diplomats said on Thursday. The indirect U.S.-Iran talks on bringing both back into full compliance with the deal are in their seventh round. One of the diplomats said they were due to resume on Dec. 27, while another gave a time frame between Christmas and the New Year.

