Left Menu

EU head warns of sanctions with 'massive cost' if Russia invades Ukraine

The European Union is ready to impose sanctions with a "massive cost" for Russia if the Russian military invades Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday. "Let there be no doubt. If Russia were to move against Ukraine, the Union will be in a position to take sanctions that could extract a massive cost.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 05:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 05:45 IST
EU head warns of sanctions with 'massive cost' if Russia invades Ukraine

The European Union is ready to impose sanctions with a "massive cost" for Russia if the Russian military invades Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"Let there be no doubt. If Russia were to move against Ukraine, the Union will be in a position to take sanctions that could extract a massive cost. We have done our work in that respect," von der Leyen told a news conference following a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
3
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
4
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021