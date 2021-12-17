Judge tosses deal shielding Purdue's Sackler family from opioid claims
Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 05:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 05:47 IST
A federal judge has thrown out a settlement that would have shielded the Sackler family, which owned OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, from future lawsuits over opioids, upending the company's plan to reorganize in bankruptcy court.
U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan said in a written ruling on Thursday that the bankruptcy court did not have the legal authority to release the family from liability. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; editing by Diane Craft)
