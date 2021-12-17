Left Menu

Fire in Osaka, Japan leaves 27 in critical condition - fire dept

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-12-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 08:58 IST
A fire broke out in a building in a busy shopping district in the western Japanese city of Osaka on Friday morning leaving 27 in cardiopulmonary arrest and another injured, an official at the city's fire department said.

The fire was mostly extinguished after 30 minutes, local media reported.

