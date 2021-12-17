Fire in Osaka, Japan leaves 27 in critical condition - fire dept
A fire broke out in a building in a busy shopping district in the western Japanese city of Osaka on Friday morning leaving 27 in cardiopulmonary arrest and another injured, an official at the city's fire department said.
The fire was mostly extinguished after 30 minutes, local media reported.
