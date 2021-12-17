At least 27 people feared dead in fire in Japan
Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 09:10 IST
At least 27 people are feared dead after a fire on Friday in a busy shopping district in the Japanese city of Osaka.
Police were investigating the fire in a building for suspected arson, Kyodo News reported, citing investigative sources. The fire was mostly extinguished within 30 minutes of being reported, media said.
