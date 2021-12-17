At least 27 people feared dead in blaze in Japanese city of Osaka

At least 27 people were feared killed on Friday when a fire broke out in a commercial building in a shopping district in the Japanese city of Osaka.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire on the fourth floor of the eight-storey building for suspected arson, Kyodo News reported, citing investigative sources. An official at the city's fire department said 27 people were in cardiopulmonary arrest - a term used in Japan before a death is officially confirmed - and one person was injured.

Video on public broadcaster NHK showed smoke pouring out of fourth floor windows, where a medical facility is located, and at the roof of the building. The fire was mostly extinguished within 30 minutes of being reported, media said.

