Microsoft Bing says suspended 'auto suggest' function in China at government behest

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-12-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 10:26 IST
Microsoft Corp's internet search engine Bing said it has been required by a "relevant government agency" to suspend its "auto suggest" function in China for 30 days.

"Bing is a global search platform and remains committed to respect the rule of law and users' right to access information," Bing said on its Chinese search site on Friday.

