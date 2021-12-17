Left Menu

IEDs, detonators seized during anti-Maoist ops on Odisha-Andhra border

A huge cache of ammunition including IEDs, detonators and other incriminating materials were seized in a joint operation conducted by District Voluntary Force (DVF), Special Operations Group (SOG) and Border Security Force (BSF) during an anti-Maoist operation on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

ANI | Malkangiri (Odisha) | Updated: 17-12-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 10:38 IST
IEDs, detonators seized during anti-Maoist ops on Odisha-Andhra border
Visual of Odisha police with the materials seized during anti-maoists operation (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A huge cache of ammunition including IEDs, detonators and other incriminating materials were seized in a joint operation conducted by District Voluntary Force (DVF), Special Operations Group (SOG) and Border Security Force (BSF) during an anti-Maoist operation on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border. As many as 5 IEDs, 3 metres of Codex wire, 3 detonators, 2 batteries, iron scrap, Maoist literature, polythene sheets, lithium button cells, and several other Maoist material were seized in the operation, said a press release by Odisha police.

The joint operation comprised personnel of the District Voluntary Force (DVF), Special Operations Group (SOG) and Border Security Force (BSF) and was carried out in the erstwhile cut-off area (Swabhiman Anchal) under Jodambo police limits, as per the statement. The operation was carried out following the establishment of a new BSF company operating base (COB) at Ghanabeda, which received a tip-off on a Maoist dump near Nadmenjeri village.

After receiving the input, a joint team was formed which carried out extensive searches and recovered the dump in a forested area of Nademenjeri under Jantri gram panchayat under Jodambo police limits, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said. "It is suspected that the explosives and other articles were intended to be target civilians and security forces," Meena said.

"This is a major jolt to the subversive and anti-National designs of the Maoists in this area. We are suspecting that the explosives belong to the Maoist cadres of AOBSZC. Further searches are on," he added. A new Company Operating Base (COB) was established by troops of BSF at Ghanabera, a highly Maoist-affected area of Swabhimaan Anchal on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021