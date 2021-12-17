PM Modi holds meeting with BJP MPs from UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning at 7, LKM in Delhi, said sources. The meeting lasted for about an hour, as per the sources.

The Prime Minister had earlier held a meeting with the MPs of northeastern and southern states. Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are slated for early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)