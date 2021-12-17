Massive fire at Vatakara Taluk office; probe ordered

A massive fire broke out at a taluk office in nearby Vatakara engulfing several important official records and files in the early hours of Friday, following which the government ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

Though the blaze is under control now, three units of fire engines, which rushed to the spot from Nadapuram, Vatakara and Perambra are still fighting to douse it completely, official sources here said.

The office building and the piles of files and records kept there, have almost been completely gutted in the fire, they said.

The roof of the renovated old building collapsed in the fire, sources added. Revenue Minister P Rajan told reporters that all aspects including the possibility of any ''external intervention'' in the incident would be probed.

''Directions have been given to carry out a comprehensive probe as soon as a preliminary report into the incident is received. All aspects including the possibility of any external intervention behind the incident will be included in the investigation,'' he said.

District Police Chief, Srinivas A also did not reject the chances of external intervention behind the unexpected fire break in the government office.

''I am not accepting or rejecting any such possibility at the moment. A comprehensive probe will be carried out by a special team led by Vatakara DYSP,'' he said.

The officer also said the special branch has been entrusted with the preparation of a preliminary inquiry report sought by the Collector in this regard and scientific evidence would be collected soon.

The district administration made it clear that only old records and files were destroyed in the fire as an e-filing system has been in place after the year 2019.

Located in the heart of Vatakara town adjacent to the district court complex and other state government offices, most of the files and properties at the Taluk office have been destroyed in the fire, sources said.

The fire was noticed in the early hours of the morning. The documents that were gutted in the fire will be ascertained later, they added.

