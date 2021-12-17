Left Menu

Iran top negotiator says nuclear talks to pause for a few days

Talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal will be held in Vienna on Friday before breaking for a "few days", Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 17-12-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 12:28 IST
Iran top negotiator says nuclear talks to pause for a few days
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal will be held in Vienna on Friday before breaking for a "few days", Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said. The indirect U.S.-Iran talks on bringing both sides back into full compliance with the deal are in their seventh round.

Bagheri Kani said on Twitter that he met EU political director Enrique Mora and other delegates on Thursday "to take stock of the situation and discuss the way forward". "We have made good progress this week. We will convene a Joint Commission today and will continue talks after a break of a few days," he said.

He did not give a date. Three diplomats said on Thursday the remaining parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal planned to meet on Friday at 1300 GMT to adjourn talks on salvaging the deal. One of them said the talks would resume on Dec. 27, while another said they would resume between Christmas and the New Year.

Under the agreement, Iran had limited its nuclear program in return for relief from U.S., European Union, and U.N. sanctions. Then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the accord in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran to begin violating its nuclear restrictions in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
2
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
3
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021