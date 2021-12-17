Left Menu

MP: Boy injured as mobile phone explodes during online classes

But the blast created such a loud sound that the boys neighbours rushed to his place to see what happened, the police official said.

PTI | Satna | Updated: 17-12-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 12:49 IST
MP: Boy injured as mobile phone explodes during online classes
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy was injured after his mobile phone exploded when he was attending his school classes online in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Chandkuiya village, some 35 km off the district headquarters, on Thursday afternoon, they said.

The boy, Ramprakash Bhadauria, a student of Class 8, was attending the school classes online when the mobile phone suddenly exploded. He suffered injuries to his jaw, Nagod police station inspector R P Mishra told PTI over phone.

He was alone at his home when the incident took place as his parents and other family members had gone out for work. But the blast created such a loud sound that the boy's neighbours rushed to his place to see what happened, the police official said. He was then rushed to the Satna district hospital from where he was referred to Jabalpur for advanced treatment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
2
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
3
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021