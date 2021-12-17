MP: Boy injured as mobile phone explodes during online classes

A 15-year-old boy was injured after his mobile phone exploded when he was attending his school classes online in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Chandkuiya village, some 35 km off the district headquarters, on Thursday afternoon, they said.

The boy, Ramprakash Bhadauria, a student of Class 8, was attending the school classes online when the mobile phone suddenly exploded. He suffered injuries to his jaw, Nagod police station inspector R P Mishra told PTI over phone.

He was alone at his home when the incident took place as his parents and other family members had gone out for work. But the blast created such a loud sound that the boy's neighbours rushed to his place to see what happened, the police official said. He was then rushed to the Satna district hospital from where he was referred to Jabalpur for advanced treatment, he added.

