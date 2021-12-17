MP: Boy injured as mobile phone explodes during online classes
But the blast created such a loud sound that the boys neighbours rushed to his place to see what happened, the police official said.
- Country:
- India
A 15-year-old boy was injured after his mobile phone exploded when he was attending his school classes online in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred in Chandkuiya village, some 35 km off the district headquarters, on Thursday afternoon, they said.
The boy, Ramprakash Bhadauria, a student of Class 8, was attending the school classes online when the mobile phone suddenly exploded. He suffered injuries to his jaw, Nagod police station inspector R P Mishra told PTI over phone.
He was alone at his home when the incident took place as his parents and other family members had gone out for work. But the blast created such a loud sound that the boy's neighbours rushed to his place to see what happened, the police official said. He was then rushed to the Satna district hospital from where he was referred to Jabalpur for advanced treatment, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jabalpur
- Chandkuiya village
- Madhya Pradesh
- Nagod
- Satna
- Ramprakash Bhadauria
- P Mishra
ALSO READ
Aurionpro announces landmark win - bags order from High Court of Madhya Pradesh
Aurionpro announces landmark win - bags order from High Court of Madhya Pradesh
Aurionpro announces landmark win - bags order from High Court of Madhya Pradesh
PESA comes into force in Madhya Pradesh from today
Probe ordered into alleged burying of cattle from UP's Banda in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh