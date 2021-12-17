French ethics body CCNE clears COVID vaccination for all children aged 5-11
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 13:09 IST
- Country:
- France
French ethics body CCNE has approved vaccination against COVID-19 for all children aged 5-11, BFM television reports on Friday.
Also Read: Conservative Ciotti surprises in first vote for centre-right's French presidential ticket
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
Advertisement