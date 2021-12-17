Left Menu

10 Myanmarese poachers arrested in Andamans, 500 kg of sea cucumber seized

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 17-12-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 13:10 IST
10 Myanmarese poachers arrested in Andamans, 500 kg of sea cucumber seized
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten Myanmarese poachers have been arrested in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and over 500 kg of sea cucumber seized from their possession, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police had on Thursday nabbed the 10 Myanmar nationals who had illegally entered the Jawara Reserve Area in South Andaman district, an officer said.

Besides 500 kg of sea cucumber, a marine animal considered a delicacy in several cuisines of East and Southeast Asia, fishing materials, binoculars, compass, diving equipment, and oil and ration were seized, he said.

Further interrogation of the arrested Myanmarese is underway, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
2
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
3
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021