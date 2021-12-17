Left Menu

4 children die after intense fire rips through London home

My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire. Roe said the firefighters were being offered counselling as a priority.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-12-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 13:29 IST
Four children have died after a fire ripped through a home in south London, authorities said.

About 60 firefighters descended on the home in a residential area and brought the children out of the home as intense fire ripped through the building Thursday night.

The four children, who are believed to be related, were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their ages weren't immediately available.

"This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness,'' London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said. "My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire.'' Roe said the firefighters were being offered counselling as a priority. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

