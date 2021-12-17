Delhi: Woman dragged along road by scooter during snatching incident

A hospital staffer was injured after she was dragged along a road by a scooter when she caught hold of a man who snatched her mobile phone at a traffic signal here, police said on Friday.

Though the snatchers escaped at that moment, police after examining CCTV camera footage identified and apprehended one of them, a senior officer said.

The man, who has been apprehended, was riding pillion. It was his jacket that the woman had grabbed and was dragged around 100 metres, before she fell near a car, police said.

The incident took place around 5:30 pm on Thursday in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, when Payal, a 23-year-old front office assistant at Fortis Hospital, was returning home from work, they said.

Bystanders took her to the hospital where she was treated for injuries to her knees. She was discharged on Thursday, police said.

Information about the snatching was received by the Shalimar Bagh Police Station around 6:40 pm on Thursday, and teams were formed to apprehend the suspects, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said the man driving the scooter has also been identified and police teams are searching for him.

This year till now, the northwest district has arrested or apprehended 470 snatchers and 357 robbers. Out of which, 89 have been arrested or apprehended by the Shalimar Bagh police station, police said. Rangnani said a case under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Shalimar Bagh Police Station.

A video of the snatching has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place on a day the country remembered 'Nirbhaya', a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was gang raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She died a fortnight later.

