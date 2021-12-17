Left Menu

TN declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as State Song

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 13:42 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu,' an invocation sung in praise of Mother Tamil, as the State Song and directed that all present during its rendition should remain standing, indicating it was being given an Anthem status.

The decision comes in the wake of the Madras High Court recently ruling that 'Tamil Thai Vaazhthu' is only a prayer song and not a National Anthem and hence, there was no need for every one to remain in standing posture when it is rendered. Chief Minister M K Stalin said a Government Order to this effect has been issued, mandating that all barring the differently abled persons should remain standing when the 55 second long song is sung.

It should be sung before start of any functions in all educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public fora in the state, he said in a statement quoting the GO.

